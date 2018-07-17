Writers of SciLance Writers of SciLance

Thomas Hayden writes about science, the environment, and culture. Formerly a staffer at Newsweek and a senior writer at US News & World Report, he has worked freelance since 2005. His cover stories have appeared in magazines ranging from National Geographic, Wired and Smithsonian to Analytical Chemistry. He has co-authored two books, including the national bestseller On Call in Hell, and was lead writer for the 2010 9th edition of the National Geographic Atlas of the World. Since 2009, he has been a lecturer in the School of Earth Sciences at Stanford University, where he teaches science and environmental writing, journalism and communication.

Michelle Nijhuis is a freelance journalist and a longtime contributing editor of High Country News. Her work has appeared in numerous other publications including Smithsonian, National Geographic, The Atlantic, The New York Times, Orion, Audubon, and The Christian Science Monitor. A lapsed biologist, she specializes in long-form stories about conservation and global change, but she has covered subjects ranging from border security to wrestling. Her reporting on science and the environment has won multiple national journalism honors, and her writing has been included in the anthologies Best American Science Writing and Best American Science and Nature Writing. In 2011, as an Alicia Patterson Foundation fellow, she researched and wrote about the science and ethics of rescuing critically endangered species. She lives off the grid in rural western Colorado.

