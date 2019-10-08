Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William Drozdiak
William Drozdiak is a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe, and a senior advisor for Europe with McLarty Associates, an international strategic consultancy firm based in Washington, D.C. He is the author of Fractured Continent: Europe’s Crises and the Fate of the West.Read More
Drozdiak worked for two decades as a senior editor and foreign correspondent for the Washington Post. Before joining the Post, Drozdiak was the U.S. State Department correspondent for Time. He has written extensively about international relations for many other publications, including articles in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, Newsweek, and The Financial Times. He lives in Washington, D.C.
By the Author
The Last President of Europe
A veteran foreign correspondent with unique access to Emmanuel Macron delivers the inside story of his turbulent presidency, designed to fight the rise of populist…