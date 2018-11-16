William Campbell
William Campbell is part outdoorsman, part writer. He resides on a 100-acre farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains with his wife and an Australian Shepherd named Tonto. He spends his days hunting, fishing, and reading old issues of The Farm Journal, but mostly, he just lives for a living.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Do Things
How to Do Things is a fascinating window into life in early 20th century America, and was the first book to collect centuries of practical…