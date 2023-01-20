One of North America’s leading landscape designers, W. Gary Smith specializes in botanical gardens and arboretums, as well as public art installations and private gardens, often weaving together local ecological and cultural themes.



He received the national Award of Distinction from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers for his work on Enchanted Woods at Winterthur Museum & Country Estate in Delaware and for Peirce’s Woods at Longwood Gardens and the Stopford Family Meadow Maze at Tyler Arboretum, both in Pennsylvania. Peirce’s Woods also received a Design Merit Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects. His recent work includes the new Santa Fe Botanical Garden, the Gardens Master Plan and the Children’s Garden at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas, the Discovery Garden at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Therapeutic Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in Alabama.



He currently lives in Toronto, Ontario.