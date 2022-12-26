Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Victoria Wlosok
When not researching methods of murder, Victoria Wlosok is a full-time student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who drinks way too many cups of coffee. How to Find A Missing Girl is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
How to Find a Missing Girl
For fans of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and Veronica Mars, this whip-smart thriller follows a sapphic detective agency as they seek the truth behind a growing trail…