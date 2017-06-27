V. F. Perkins
V. F. Perkins is a founder-member of the editorial board of Movie, a screenwriter, film critic, and lecturer in film studies at the University of Warwick, where he headed the Joint School of Film and Literature for ten years from its inception in 1979.
By the Author
Film As Film
"Without fuss, this stimulating book enlarges the ways in which we can look at and listen to the screen."--Foster Hirsch, from his introductionHere at last…