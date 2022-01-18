Tyler Dunne
Tyler Dunne is the founder of Go Long, a newsletter publication dedicated to longform pro football journalism. He has covered the NFL since 2007 for various outlets, including Bleacher Report, the Buffalo News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His writing has been acknowledged by APSE, PFWA and his story on the Green Bay Packers in 2018 drew the most reads for any story in Bleacher Report history. He graduated from Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and lives in Western New York with his wife, Gina, and two children. This is his first book.Read More
By the Author
The Blood and Guts
The definitive guide to the real men of the gridiron: NFL tight ends.There is no profession in sports like the NFL tight end. None. You…