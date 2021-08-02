Tykesha Burton
Tykesha Burton is a sought-after travel and Black history expert who works to curate cultural travel experiences for BIPOC families. She created MommaWanderlust.com initially to provide tips to make traveling with little ones easier. But Tykesha’s travels to all seven continents and her educational background in African American History led her to start providing curated BIPOC cultural experiences that mothers can use to educate their children while traveling and at home.Read More
Tykesha has a master's degree in intercultural human rights and bachelors' degrees in African-American studies and journalism. Tykesha currently works full-time developing policies for a federal law enforcement agency, while also being a wife and mom to two young children and a pet bearded dragon. As a journalist, Tykesha has freelanced for several media outlets including NBC and Fox News.
Tykesha has a master's degree in intercultural human rights and bachelors' degrees in African-American studies and journalism. Tykesha currently works full-time developing policies for a federal law enforcement agency, while also being a wife and mom to two young children and a pet bearded dragon. As a journalist, Tykesha has freelanced for several media outlets including NBC and Fox News.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Moon 52 Things to Do in Washington DC
From that museum everyone’s talking about to the mountain getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things…