Tykesha Burton

Tykesha Burton is a sought-after travel and Black history expert who works to curate cultural travel experiences for BIPOC families. She created MommaWanderlust.com initially to provide tips to make traveling with little ones easier. But Tykesha’s travels to all seven continents and her educational background in African American History led her to start providing curated BIPOC cultural experiences that mothers can use to educate their children while traveling and at home.



Tykesha has a master's degree in intercultural human rights and bachelors' degrees in African-American studies and journalism. Tykesha currently works full-time developing policies for a federal law enforcement agency, while also being a wife and mom to two young children and a pet bearded dragon. As a journalist, Tykesha has freelanced for several media outlets including NBC and Fox News.