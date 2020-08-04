Tovah Feldshuh

Tovah Feldshuh is an icon known for her starring roles as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda’s Balcony (the longest-running one-person show in Broadway history), Irena Gut in Irena’s Vow, and the title role in Yentl; her performances in Broadway productions like, Cyrano, Lend Me a Tenor, Pippin, and many others; and her television roles as Helena Slomova in the internationally acclaimed mini-series, Holocaust, as hypercritical mom Naomi in Rachel Bloom’s smash hit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and tough-as-nails head of Alexandria, Deanna Monroe on AMC’s The Walking Dead.