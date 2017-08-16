Touré Roberts

Touré Roberts is a visionary leader who merges multimedia, the marketplace, and faith into one dynamic calling. He is the lead pastor of One Church International and has a unique love for young Hollywood and the creative community. He personally coaches many influential personalities from aspiring artists to studio executives. Touré is well known for his ability to speak into people’s lives and manifest their inherent greatness. He currently lives in the greater Los Angeles area with his family.