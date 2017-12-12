Tor Nørretranders
Tor Nørretranders, the author of ten books on topics ranging from the environment to quantum mechanics, is a prominent Danish science writer, television host, and lecturer. His most recent book, THE USER ILLUSION: CUTTING CONSCIOUSNESS DOWN TO SIZE was translated into seven languages.
Jonathan Sydenham translated THE USER ILLUSION into English.
