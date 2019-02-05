Tony Bryant has lived in Andalusia since 1994 and is the author of four books about Spain. A former rock drummer from South London, Tony writes articles for various publications concerning Andalusian customs and traditions and Spanish culture in general. He has worked as a music journalist and has had work published in Spain, France, the United States, and Israel.





Tony is a regular contributor to the London based Flamenco News magazine and is affiliated with El Museo del Baile Flamenco, a state-of-the-art flamenco dance museum in Seville.




