Tom Standage

Tom Standage is Deputy Editor of The Economist. He joined the magazine in 1998, and has been Technology Editor, Business Editor, and Digital Editor. He is author of six books, including Writing on the Wall: Social Media – The First 2,000 Years and The Victorian Internet, and his writing has appeared in the New York Times, Daily Telegraph, Guardian, and Wired.
