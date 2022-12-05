Tom Holm

Tom Holm is a professor emeritus of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona. Professor Holm has published over 50 articles, books, pamphlets, government reports, book reviews and essays, editorials, and book chapters. An enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation with Muskogee Creek ancestry, Holm has served on numerous Native American organization boards, panels, and working groups. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and has taken part in several programs dealing with veterans' affairs.