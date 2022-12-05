Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Tom Holm
Tom Holm is a professor emeritus of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona. Professor Holm has published over 50 articles, books, pamphlets, government reports, book reviews and essays, editorials, and book chapters. An enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation with Muskogee Creek ancestry, Holm has served on numerous Native American organization boards, panels, and working groups. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and has taken part in several programs dealing with veterans' affairs.Read More
Ira Hayes
The gripping, forgotten tale of Ira Hayes—a Native American icon and World War II legend that spent the latter half of his life haunted by being a war…