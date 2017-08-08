Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tim Turner
Award-winning chef and owner of the Inn at Little Washington, Patrick O’Connell is also the author of the best-selling cookbook The Inn at Little Washington: A Consuming Passion. He is the winner of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef for 2001.
By the Author
Patrick O'Connell's Refined American Cuisine
Patrick O'Connell is often referred to as the Pope of American Cuisine. He is one of the pioneers in our country's culinary evolution over the…