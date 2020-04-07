Tim Caulfield

Timothy Caulfield is a media maven and populist snake-oil debunker, author of the bestselling books Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong about Everything? and The Cure for Everything!, and creator and host of the Netflix series A USER’S GUIDE TO CHEATING DEATH. Tim is also a lawyer, professor, and fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. He holds the Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy, and serves as the research director of the University of Alberta’s Health Law Institute.