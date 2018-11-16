Thomas Sheridan

Tom Sheridan is the nation’s foremost advocate for public interest causes and social impact. His career spans more than 30 years and has touched nearly all of the transformative social issues of our time, both domestically and internationally. From the AIDS pandemic with Bono to 21st century social innovation, Tom has used his heart and his head to lead successful strategies that have changed the world. He is a social worker by profession and a rare “white hat” lobbyist by trade. Tom is married to Vince Walsh. They live in Washington, DC and Lewes, DE with their two dogs and two horses.