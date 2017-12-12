Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Theresa Albert-Ratchford
Theresa Albert-Ratchford, owner of Thyme for Supper (www.thymeforsupper.com), a home cooking-coaching service, has made a career as a personal chef, food coach, and cooking teacher, helping harried households prepare dinner with a minimum of hassle. She lives in Toronto with her husband and daughter.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use