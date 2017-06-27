Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) was an American statesman and writer who served as the 26th President of the United States from 1901 to 1909.
By the Author
The Naval War Of 1812
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) lived an extraordinary life: war hero, twenty-sixth president, reformer, historian, conservationist recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, author, and explorer. But it…
The Rough Riders
The advent of war with Spain was a glorious opportunity for forceful leadership not to be missed by the hotheaded young Theodore Roosevelt. He resigned…
Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt's writing has the same verve, panache, and energy as the life he lived. Perhaps no president in U.S. history--not even Jefferson--had so many…