The Onion, Inc.
Every week, three million readers turn to the world’s most popular news organization for a much-needed dose of Onion news and entertainment coverage. In a history spanning 15 years, six popular books, and 10 Webby Awards, The Onion has attracted legions of loyal fans drawn to its fearless reporting and scathing commentary on world events, human behavior, and journalistic convention.Read More
By the Author
Our Dumb World
OUR DUMB WORLD is the world's most comprehensive fake atlas: a repository of all known information about the planet Earth (except where covered by clouds).In…