The Exploratorium
The Exploratorium, founded by noted physicist and educator Dr. Frank Oppenheimer in 1969, is an internationally renowned, interactive museum that sees more than 600,000 visitors every year. It was the first museum to encourage visitors to experiment for themselves, and it houses more than 650 hands-on exhibits within San Francisco’s historic Palace of Fine Arts.
