Tasha Spillett-Sumner

Tasha Spillett-Sumner is a Cree and Trinidadian award-winning poet and author who is also working on her doctoral degree in Indigenous land-based education. She makes her home in Treaty 1 territory, Manitoba, where she raises her daughter, Isabella, with her husband.



Michaela Goade, of Tlingit descent, is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books, including Encounter by Brittany Luby, We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, and Shanyaak’utlaa x : Salmon Boy, winner of the American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.