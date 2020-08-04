Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Tasha Spillett-Sumner is a Cree and Trinidadian award-winning poet and author who is also working on her doctoral degree in Indigenous land-based education. She makes her home in Treaty 1 territory, Manitoba, where she raises her daughter, Isabella, with her husband.Read More
Michaela Goade, of Tlingit descent, is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books, including Encounter by Brittany Luby, We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, and Shanyaak’utlaax: Salmon Boy, winner of the American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.
By the Author
I Sang You Down from the Stars
A unique baby book that sings with Native cultural detail, while striking a universal chord in its celebration of the blossoming of love that comes…