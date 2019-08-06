Sylvia Harvey

Sylvia A. Harvey is a journalist and reporting fellow with Type Investigations at Type Media Center who reports at the intersection of race, gender, and policy. Harvey’s work has appeared in The Nation, VQR, Yes! Magazine, ELLE, Colorlines, the Feminist Wire, Narratively, the New York Post, AOL’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Patch, where she served as the gentrification columnist, and more. Her commentary has been featured on WNYC, NPR, WBAI, HuffPost Live, and beyond. She is the recipient of a Logan Non-Fiction Residency from The Carey Institute for Global Good, a National Headliner Award recipient, and a National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, Salute to Excellence awardee. The Oakland native holds a BA in sociology from Columbia University and a MS in journalism from Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. She lives in New York City.



