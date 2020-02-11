Susan Jeffers

Susan Jeffers effortlessly captures the grace and magic of horses in this luminous picture book. Ms. Jeffers is a New York Times best-selling artist, who received a Caldecott Honor for her work on Three Jovial Huntsmen. She is also the illustrator of Margaret Wise Brown’s Love Songs of the Little Bear, and the best-selling McDuff series by Rosemary Wells. Susan Jeffers also wrote and illustrated a new pony picture book, My Chincoteague Pony.