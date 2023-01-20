Free shipping on orders $35+
Susan Edmiston
Susan Edmiston, a former editor at Redbook and Glamour, writes for New York, The New York Times Magazine and Book Review, Esquire, The San Francisco Chronicle, and Women’s Day. She lives in Berkeley, California.
Leonard Scheff, a successful trial lawyer in Tucson, Arizona, is also a practicing Buddhist who, for the last fifteen years, has conducted seminars on managing anger.
By the Author
The Cow in the Parking Lot: A Zen Approach to Overcoming Anger
Don’t get mad. Get calm. Ask yourself: “Do I really want to be angry?” Leonard Scheff, a trial attorney who used anger to fuel his…