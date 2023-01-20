Susan Carter is a garden and landscape designer. She has been involved with many horticultural organizations including Master Gardener’s, the Northwest Perennial Alliance, the Northwest Horticultural Society, and the Association for Women in Landscaping. Susan has 25 years of experience in many areas of horticulture, professional training in landscape design, and a timeless desire to know everything there is to know about plants. She lives in Seattle, Washington.

Carrie Becker has gardened for more than 40 years. She has been a professional gardener, landscape designer, and consultant for over 25 years. Carrie is an instructor for the Edmonds Community College, teaching classes on perennial care, herbaceous plant identification, border maintenance, and color in landscape design.

Bob Lilly has been in the horticulture trade since his summers in college. He worked at Wells Medina Nursery in Bellingham, Washington, for seventeen years and was the nursery manager at the Herb Farm for two years. Currently, Bob sells perennials to whoesale growers, and when not lecturing, writes about perennials for various publications throughout the Northwest.