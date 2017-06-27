Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Susan Benjamin
Susan Benjamin is founder of Words at Work, Inc., which offers writing services and strategies for all sizes of businesses. “Few medium-sized companies, or big ones for that matter, can boast of its skill bank,” wrote Tom Peters in his book Liberation Management. Benjamin has also taught writing at Berklee and other colleges in Boston.
By the Author
Words At Work
Today's business prose has to be done yesterday. And it has to cut through gigabytes of other information. Can your memos and marketing material compete?…