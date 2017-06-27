Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Susan Benjamin

Susan Benjamin is founder of Words at Work, Inc., which offers writing services and strategies for all sizes of businesses. “Few medium-sized companies, or big ones for that matter, can boast of its skill bank,” wrote Tom Peters in his book Liberation Management. Benjamin has also taught writing at Berklee and other colleges in Boston.
