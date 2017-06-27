Today's business prose has to be done yesterday. And it has to cut through gigabytes of other information. Can your memos and marketing material compete? do you spend so much time agonizing over words that you have no time for other work?With Words at Work you can make your writing faster, more foreceful, and more fun. Susan Benjamin's six-step process can turn your next business documnet into the best you've ever written. Learn to: Raise a “writing umbrella” to make your message memorable; exorcise the demons of past criticism and bad advice; strengthen your style at a glance with “no-read” editing.Words at Work gives you quick-and-easy recipes for the most important letters, reports, and proposals. It steers you around the potholes of punctuation, usage, and grammar. Soon all your business documents, from press releases to e-mail, will reflect your best work—and leave you enough time to do that work!