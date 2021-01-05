Suruthi Bala

Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala are co-hosts of the smash hit true crime podcast RedHanded, which offers a weekly dose of murder, wit, and WTFs delivered with facts, anecdotal tangents, serious scrutiny, and flavor. RedHanded prides itself on looking past sensational headlines and getting to the truth of every murder, cult, and serial killer.
Read More Arrow Icon