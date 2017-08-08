Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stu McLellan
Stu McLellan is an author and illustrator based near London, England. A father of three, Stu draws much of his inspiration from family adventures in the beautiful outdoors of Hertforshire. His inspirational coloring book, The Heavens and the Earth (Hodder & Stoughton, 4/16), is a #1 Amazon bestseller in the UK.Read More
