Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steven A. Curley, MD, FACS
DR. STEVEN A. CURLEY specializes in providing surgical care for patients with hepatobiliary, pancreatic, and gastrointestinal malignancies. As Director of the Oncology Institute and Chief of Surgical Oncology, he leads efforts at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to build a world-class, multidisciplinary oncology program with significant regional, national, and international outreach and stature. He engages actively in translational clinical research seeking more effective and less toxic treatments for aggressive and resistant types of cancer. He closely follows the U.S. women’s and men’s national soccer teams, which can be a source of delight or considerable angst. He lives in Tyler, TX.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
In My Hands
In IN MY HANDS, surgical oncologist Dr. Steven Curley shares the empowering lessons he's learned over 25 years from his cancer patients' unique stories…