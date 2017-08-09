Steven A. Curley, MD, FACS

DR. STEVEN A. CURLEY specializes in providing surgical care for patients with hepatobiliary, pancreatic, and gastrointestinal malignancies. As Director of the Oncology Institute and Chief of Surgical Oncology, he leads efforts at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to build a world-class, multidisciplinary oncology program with significant regional, national, and international outreach and stature. He engages actively in translational clinical research seeking more effective and less toxic treatments for aggressive and resistant types of cancer. He closely follows the U.S. women’s and men’s national soccer teams, which can be a source of delight or considerable angst. He lives in Tyler, TX.