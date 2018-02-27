Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Behling
© 2018 MARVEL © 2018 SPA & CPIIRead More
By the Author
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Junior Novel
Enter a universe where more than one wears the mask.Miles Morales is just your normal Brooklyn teen. He has embarrassing parents, too much homework, and…
MARVEL's Ant-Man and the Wasp: The Heroes' Journey
This exciting junior novel tells the story of Ant-Man and his Super Hero partner the Wasp through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beginning with Ant-Man (2015),…