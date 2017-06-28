Stephen Shafarman
Steven Shafarman studied with Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais between 1976 and 1984, becoming a certified Feldenkrais practitioner and assistant trainer. In 1981, when Dr. Feldenkrais last taught in the U.S., he asked Shafarman to travel with him as assistant and appointments secretary. A former research associate of Dr. Jean Houston, Shafarman has studied a variety of ways to enhance health and human capabilities. He lives in Washington, DC, and teaches and lectures internationally.
By the Author
Awareness Heals
Relieve pain, recover from stress, and enhance pleasure with the Feldenkrais MethodThe Feldenkrais Method is a revolutionary approach to health and fitness. Using what Dr.…