Stephen Shafarman

Steven Shafarman studied with Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais between 1976 and 1984, becoming a certified Feldenkrais practitioner and assistant trainer. In 1981, when Dr. Feldenkrais last taught in the U.S., he asked Shafarman to travel with him as assistant and appointments secretary. A former research associate of Dr. Jean Houston, Shafarman has studied a variety of ways to enhance health and human capabilities. He lives in Washington, DC, and teaches and lectures internationally.