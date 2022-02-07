Stephanie Sarazin

Stephanie Sarazin is the founder and steward of Rise Up Rooted, a budding online community where those living with ambiguous grief are invited to seek resources that offer support, affirmation, and suggestions for how to navigate the gnarled nuances of this complex emotion. As she tried to understand and seek relief from her own deep grief, she was struck by the lack of resources that were relevant to her situation. She partnered with addiction specialist Dr. Sophia Caudle to develop, co-author, and publish the Ambiguous Grief Process Model and the Ambiguous Grief Assessment.