Stephanie R Williams

Stephanie Williams is a comic book historian and pop culture critic for notable publications such as SYFYFANGRRLS, Marvel, The A.V. Club, Nerdist, Den of Geek, and Rotten Tomatoes. She is also a comic creator with three ongoing webcomics, Parenthood Activate!, But What If Though?, and Living Heroes. She has written comics for both DC and Marvel, including Nubia and the Amazons and Marvel’s Voices: Legacy. She recently made her DC debut in Wonder Woman Black and Gold #2 and is co-writing the miniseries.