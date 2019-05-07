Stephanie Kelton, professor of economics and public policy at the State University of New York at Stony Brook and Bloomberg contributing columnist, has been called a “prophetic economist” and a “Rock Star” of progressive economics. Stephanie is the founder and of the top-rated economic blog New Economic Perspectives, and a member of the TopWonks network of the nation’s best thinkers. In 2016, Politico recognized her as one of the fifty people across the country most influencing the political debate.

Kelton was chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee (minority staff) and an advisor to the Bernie2016 presidential campaign. Kelton is a regular commentator on national radio and television and speaks across the world at large gatherings of people interested in global finance, political economy and public policy. She has superb connections in all areas of print and broadcast national media. Her op-eds have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and Bloomberg.



