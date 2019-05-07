Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steph Dyson
From hitchhiking along the Carretera Austral to sailing to the very ends of the earth in Tierra del Fuego, Steph Dyson has made it her mission to explore every nook and cranny of the thin, sinewy country that is Chile.
Arriving in Chile in 2016 after a year and a half of exploring South America, Steph discovered that Patagonia, despite its sheer mountains, plunging river valleys, and glaciers, felt a bit like home back in the UK (it was raining, mostly). Further north and able to recognize a good thing when she found it, including a city brimming with book shops and wine bars, she swapped her rucksack and hiking boots for a flat in Santiago, where she continues her love affair with the country.
A full-time freelance travel writer, blogger and former high school English teacher from Bath, UK, she’s lived in three countries in South America and written about many more. A member of the British Guild of Travel Writers, she has published articles both online and in print for various regional and international outlets. Inexhaustibly itinerant, she spends most of her time on the road somewhere in South America, writing about her adventures on her travel blog, Worldly Adventurer.
By the Author
Moon Chile
Snow-covered mountains, bustling cities, temperate rainforests, and coastal wineries: get to know this country of contrasts with Moon Chile. Inside you'll find:Flexible itineraries, from two…