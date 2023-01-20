Free shipping on orders $35+
Simon Toomer
Simon Toomer is Director of the National Arboretum, Westonbirt, where he oversees management and development of the world-class collection of over 17,000 trees and shrubs. He has worked in forestry, woodland management, and arboriculture throughout his life in both the private and public sectors. He holds a master’s degree in forestry and the Royal Forestry Society’s Professional Diploma in arboriculture, and has traveled widely in pursuit of trees. He is the author of Trees for the Small Garden.
