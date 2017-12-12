Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sheila Panchal
Sheila Panchal is a psychologist who has survived her own Turning 30 Blues and now helps others through theirs. She is the co-founder of Happiness First (www.happinessfirst.com), a company that promotes individual and organizational wellbeing. She lives in London.Read More
Ellen Jackson is a human resources specialist and consultant psychologist who runs her own business, Potential Psychology Services, coaching people in the workplace. She lives in Melbourne, Australia.
Ellen Jackson is a human resources specialist and consultant psychologist who runs her own business, Potential Psychology Services, coaching people in the workplace. She lives in Melbourne, Australia.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use