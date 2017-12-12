Sheila Panchal

Sheila Panchal is a psychologist who has survived her own Turning 30 Blues and now helps others through theirs. She is the co-founder of Happiness First (www.happinessfirst.com), a company that promotes individual and organizational wellbeing. She lives in London.



Ellen Jackson is a human resources specialist and consultant psychologist who runs her own business, Potential Psychology Services, coaching people in the workplace. She lives in Melbourne, Australia.