Shaker Jeffrey
Shaker Jeffrey, a Yazidi activist, was an interpreter and spy for the U.S. military in Iraq. He is currently living in Germany and trying to relocate to America, with support from members of the American military and government.
Katherine Holstein is a journalist living in Toronto and the “with” writer behind the internationally acclaimed memoir A Different Kind of Daughter.
By the Author
Shadow on the Mountain
A powerful and inspiring memoir of a young Yazidi who served as a U.S. combat interpreter but was later forced to flee into the mountains…