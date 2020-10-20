Sean Hepburn Ferrer

Sean Hepburn Ferrer was born in Bürgenstock, Lucerne, Switzerland on July 17, 1960 to Audrey Kathleen Hepburn-Ferrer and Melchor Gaston Ferrer. For 40 years, Sean has worked in every aspect of the Entertainment industry and a series of nonprofits dedicated to continuing his mother’s humanitarian legacy as a UNICEF ambassador. He is the author of the New York Times best seller Audrey Hepburn, An Elegant Spirit. Sean, together with his wife Karin with whom he not only shares his life but also his day to day business, distilled Audrey’s rich life into this essential story in Little Audrey’s Daydream. They split their time between Switzerland, Spain, and Florence, Italy, with their respective five children.