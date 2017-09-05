Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Scott Sorensen

Scott A. Sorensen is a mechanical engineer who has worked with Fortune 500 companies in the development of amusement park rides at Disneyland. Finally deciding to abandon the amusement park trade, Sorensen moved to Florida and wondered what to do next. Always wanting to write, he decided to pen his great book: the dictionary of farts.
