Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Scott Sorensen
Scott A. Sorensen is a mechanical engineer who has worked with Fortune 500 companies in the development of amusement park rides at Disneyland. Finally deciding to abandon the amusement park trade, Sorensen moved to Florida and wondered what to do next. Always wanting to write, he decided to pen his great book: the dictionary of farts.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Fart Dictionary
The one and only Fart Dictionary is a hilarious, illustrated collection of fart definitions for every occasion, covering a wide range of topics. Whether it's…