Scott Lyons, PhD
Dr. Scott Lyons is a clinical psychologist, osteopath, and mind-body medicine practitioner who specializes in therapies for infants, youth, and adults. He is the co-creator of Embodied Flow, a school of yoga and therapy, and developer of Somatic Stress Release, a process of restoring our biological adaptation system.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Addicted to Drama
Psychologist and mind-body expert introduces drama addiction as a true disorder for the first time, providing strategies to identify and recover, for yourself or a…