Free shipping on orders $35+

Scott Kim

Scott Kim, a contributor to Games and Discover magazines, is an independent designer of visual puzzles and games for the Web, computer games, and toys, as well as the author of the Amazing Mind Benders Page-A-Day Calendar from 2005 to 2013. He has a Ph.D. in Computers and Graphic Design from Stanford and lives in Santa Monica, California.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon