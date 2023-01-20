Free shipping on orders $35+
Scott Kim, a contributor to Games and Discover magazines, is an independent designer of visual puzzles and games for the Web, computer games, and toys, as well as the author of the Amazing Mind Benders Page-A-Day Calendar from 2005 to 2013. He has a Ph.D. in Computers and Graphic Design from Stanford and lives in Santa Monica, California.
By the Author
The Little Book of Big Mind Benders
Smart, addictive, challenging, fun, and good for the brain—here, in the irresistible 4" x 6" games format, are more than 450 truly satisfying, mind-expanding, full-color…