A highly giftable card deck of addictive, challenging, and wide-ranging brain teasers for any puzzle fanatic, created by a world-renowned puzzle master.



Smart, addictive, challenging, fun, and good for the brain—here, in an irresistible card deck, are more than 150 truly satisfying, mind-expanding, full-color puzzles. It’s like salted peanuts for the puzzle aficionado and boot camp for the neophyte who wants to give his or her mind a workout.



Created by puzzle master Scott Kim—a contributor to Games and Discover magazines—The Mind Benders Card Deck is a cornucopia of spatial puzzles, number challenges, wordplay, visual conundrums, and more. The puzzles are categorized by type but distributed in a mixed fashion (i.e., a word puzzle next to a number puzzle next to a visual stumper). Readers can move card by card, working different parts of the brain—or easily find their favorite type of puzzle, going from easy to challenging.



Test your knack for patterns with Dot Matrix. Put the pieces together in Assemblies. Deduce the secret word in Letter Swap, or untangle the mangled phrases of Lost in Translation. Plus discover cool twists on Sudoku, far-out ambigrams, Wordezoids, mazes, and number crunches. Answers are included upside-down at the bottom of each card.