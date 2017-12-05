Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sarah Zettel
Sarah Zettel is an award-winning author. She has written more than thirty novels and multiple short stories over the past twenty-five years, in addition to hiking, cooking, stitching all the things, marrying a rocket scientist, and raising a rapidly growing son.Read More
By the Author
A Mother's Lie
A compulsive family drama about a mother's desperate search to reclaim her daughter from the horrors of her own past, perfect for fans of Then…
The Other Sister
Two sisters who couldn't be more different come together to plan a shocking revenge in this "addicting" (Hello Giggles) domestic thriller. Two sisters. One murder…