Sarah Singer-Nourie

Sarah Singer-Nourie, M.A. coaches leaders and teams in Fortune 500 corporations, start up, school systems and community organizations. Over the last twenty years, her work has sparked breakthroughs for teams at some of America’s most dynamic companies, including Target, American Eagle Outfitters, Ulta Beauty, Limited Brands and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Her passion and gift is uncovering the potential, energy and power in each person she touches, whether a single change agent or audience of thousands. Sarah is the founder of Sarah Singer & Co, and co-author of Quantum Teaching and Disrupt Together. She is the creator of the training programs Tapping Their Greatness, Pocket Full of Greatness and High Impact Training & Powerful Presentations, used as the go-to source for trainers and leaders worldwide.