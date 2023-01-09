Sarah Leah Chase, who founded the Massachusetts specialty food shop and catering business Que Sera Sarah, collaborated on The Silver Palate Good Times Cookbook. Her other books include Nantucket Open-House Cookbook and Cold-Weather Cooking. Currently she writes a weekly food column for Nantucket’s Inquirer and Mirror newspaper and is recipe consultant to Ina Garten. Sarah and her husband, Nigel, are the owners of Coastal Goods, a retailer of fine seasoning blends. They live with their son on Cape Cod.