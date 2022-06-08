Sara Mednick

Dr. Sara C. Mednick is Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Irvine , where she directs the Sleep and Cognition (SaC) lab. Her first book, Take a Nap! Change Your Life put forth the scientific basis for napping to improve productivity, cognition, mood, and health. A world-renowned scientist, Dr. Mednick’s lab investigates the mind and body mechanisms that support performance improvement. Her work has been continuously federally funded with grants from the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense Office of Naval Research, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a United States Department of Defense agency. She has been interviewed by every major magazine and newspaper, including the New York Times, New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and BBC, and has been featured on Good Morning America, among others. She resides in San Diego, and with her wife in the Hudson Valley.