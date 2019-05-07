Samantha Matt

Samantha Matt is the head of audience development at Reviewed, a USA Today website. She is also the founder and editor in chief of ForeverTwentySomethings.com, a blog that helps millennials navigate their twenties. Her writing has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, USA Today, Esquire, Redbook, and more. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.