Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Samantha Matt
Samantha Matt is the head of audience development at Reviewed, a USA Today website. She is also the founder and editor in chief of ForeverTwentySomethings.com, a blog that helps millennials navigate their twenties. Her writing has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, USA Today, Esquire, Redbook, and more. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Average is the New Awesome
A celebration of ordinary awesomeness, for all of us who were told "You can do anything!" and then found out we actually can'tCrappy apartments, lame…